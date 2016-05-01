Mountain Connection

Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance 01/16/2017 09:30AM — 04:00PM Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance 01/17/2017 09:30AM — 04:00PM Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

EVERGREEN MOPS 01/18/2017 09:00AM — 11:30AM Moms with babies in the womb through kids of kindergarten age are invited for this time of releva...

Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance 01/19/2017 09:30AM — 04:00PM Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

Alcoholics Anonymous 01/19/2017 12:00PM — 01:00PM Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and ho...

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS 01/19/2017 07:30PM — 08:30PM Drug problem? NA can help! Join us Thursdays from 7:30-8:30 pm at Ascent Church, located at 298...

Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance 01/20/2017 09:30AM — 04:00PM Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

Man of La Mancha 01/20/2017 07:30PM — 10:00PM This critically acclaimed American musical is inspired by Miguel de Cervantes's seventeenth centu...

RFK - A Portrait of Robert Kennedy 01/20/2017 07:30PM — 10:00PM Evergreen Players/Vintage Theatre presents "RFK - This tour-de-force one-man show breathes new l...

Evergreen Players 2017 Season 01/20/2017 07:30PM — 10:00PM Evergreen Players proudly announces its 2017 season at Center Stage in Evergreen. Beginning with...

The Edge Theater Company presents Burn This 01/20/2017 08:00PM — 10:30PM Anna and Larry have just returned from the funeral of their best friend and roommate, Robbie. Ann...

Man of La Mancha 01/21/2017 07:30PM — 10:00PM This critically acclaimed American musical is inspired by Miguel de Cervantes's seventeenth centu...

RFK - A Portrait of Robert Kennedy 01/21/2017 07:30PM — 10:00PM Evergreen Players/Vintage Theatre presents "RFK - This tour-de-force one-man show breathes new l...

Evergreen Players 2017 Season 01/21/2017 07:30PM — 10:00PM Evergreen Players proudly announces its 2017 season at Center Stage in Evergreen. Beginning with...

The Edge Theater Company presents Burn This 01/21/2017 08:00PM — 10:30PM Anna and Larry have just returned from the funeral of their best friend and roommate, Robbie. Ann...

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS 01/22/2017 05:30PM — 06:30PM Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and ho...

Man of La Mancha 01/22/2017 07:30PM — 10:00PM This critically acclaimed American musical is inspired by Miguel de Cervantes's seventeenth centu...

RFK - A Portrait of Robert Kennedy 01/22/2017 07:30PM — 10:00PM Evergreen Players/Vintage Theatre presents "RFK - This tour-de-force one-man show breathes new l...

Evergreen Players 2017 Season 01/22/2017 07:30PM — 10:00PM Evergreen Players proudly announces its 2017 season at Center Stage in Evergreen. Beginning with...

The Edge Theater Company presents Burn This 01/22/2017 08:00PM — 10:30PM Anna and Larry have just returned from the funeral of their best friend and roommate, Robbie. Ann...

Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance 01/23/2017 09:30AM — 04:00PM Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance 01/24/2017 09:30AM — 04:00PM Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

Men's Revival Night 01/25/2017 07:00PM — 09:00PM On the 4th Wednesday of each month, the guys from Ascent Church would like to invite guys in our ...

Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance 01/26/2017 09:30AM — 04:00PM Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

Alcoholics Anonymous 01/26/2017 12:00PM — 01:00PM Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and ho...

A Beginner's History of Lookout Mountain 01/26/2017 06:30PM — 07:30PM Come to the top of Lookout Mountain to get a sweeping historical overview of this Jefferson Count...

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS 01/26/2017 07:30PM — 08:30PM Drug problem? NA can help! Join us Thursdays from 7:30-8:30 pm at Ascent Church, located at 298...