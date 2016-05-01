Skip to main content

Mountain Connection

Health+Wellness

Medium davidpalmini dvm

What 'NOT' to feed your pet!

Advice

Medium fx wanda 20norge 20 20cmyk 202015

Credit report myths

Home+Garden

Medium mike 20iddings

First call should be to a qualified contractor

Health And Fitness

Featured Articles

failed to load

People Comforters: quilts for victims

By Jacqueline, 07/27/2016, Categories: Home+Garden, Health+Wellness, Today

“Our quilts have been given to rape victims, families who have lost their homes to fires, children removed from their home due to abuse issues, and family members who have lost loved ones due to horrific crime. It’s comforting for both the police and victim advocates to comfort children and adults who have experienced a catastrophic casualty with a comforting quilt," cites quilter Juel Decicco.
Read More »

failed to load

Nature center: wildflowers, hikes & crafts

By Jacqueline, 05/25/2016, Categories: Home+Garden, Today

Lookout Mountain Nature Center and Preserve offers a full slate of programs for the summer including the popular Wildflower Festival on June 12. Purchase native plants and enjoy a wildflower hike around the Forest Loop and the Meadow Loop that is free of bikes, dogs and horses. Crafts and activity stations will be offered for the smaller kids and everyone will enjoy the center’s dynamic displays, presentations and discussions.
Read More »

failed to load

Step away from your Smart Phone!

By Jacqueline, 01/05/2016, Categories: Advice, Health+Wellness, Today

Tips to unplug. Being at everyone’s beck and call or being aware of everyone else’s life can take a toll on your happiness. People are beginning to see and feel the negative effects of always being connected. Here are some reasons to unplug.
Read More »

failed to load

Just Get Started!

By Jacqueline, 02/24/2016, Categories: Advice, Health+Wellness, Today

Here’s the creed Peter Twist, one of the top fitness presenters, who recently battled Stage 4 Nasopharyngeal cancer lives by; “Life is short…LIVE EVERY DAY. Today I will GIVE everything I have, what I keep inside I will lose forever.” Powerful words to live by.
Read More »

failed to load

Jean Lambert: Conifer history buff

By Jacqueline, 01/27/2016, Categories: Home+Garden, Today

During Jean and husband Bill’s years in Conifer, she would learn more than most about her family’s past generations. Jean would discover that she is a direct descendent to Daniel Boone and that her family tree includes names like President John Adams and Miles Standish.
Read More »

failed to load

Did you know that chimney sweeps are lucky?

By Jacqueline, 01/28/2016, Categories: Advice, Health+Wellness, Today

Since chimney and fireplaces require annual maintenance to ensure they are safe to use the chimney sweep has always been a necessary profession, and a lucky one at that! In fact, sweeps’ luck is so coveted that they have been honored guests at countless weddings, including that of Queen Elizabeth.
Read More »

failed to load

You can give Hope for Animals

By Jacqueline, 02/24/2016, Categories: Home+Garden, Today

Hope for Animals is a small dog rescue that might be new to you, however, it got its started in Clear Creek County in 1996 and was then known as Clear Creek County Animal Rescue League. For nearly 20 years it rescued abandoned, abused, neglected, injured and homeless animals, as well as rescuing precious lives from kill shelters and puppy mills.
Read More »

  • Gallery 1261 Presents Small Works

    02/08/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This group exhibit features works spanning multiple genres that are small in scale but big in ide...

  • The Art of Compassion

    02/08/2017
    06:30PM — 09:00PM

    FUNDAMENTALS 5 Wednesdays, Beginning Feb. 8 Grounded in nonviolence as by Martin Luther King &...

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    02/09/2017
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Gallery 1261 Presents Small Works

    02/09/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This group exhibit features works spanning multiple genres that are small in scale but big in ide...

  • FINANCIAL PEACE UNIVERSITY

    02/09/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Ascent Church of Evergreen will be hosting Dave Ramsey's "Financial Peace University" on Thursday...

  • NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

    02/09/2017
    07:30PM — 08:30PM

    Drug problem? NA can help! Join us Thursdays from 7:30-8:30 pm at Ascent Church, located at 298...

  • The Monthly Naturalist

    02/10/2017
    08:30AM — 11:30AM

    Join our monthly hike with a naturalist to learn about the unique habitats, birds, and other roam...

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    02/10/2017
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Gallery 1261 Presents Small Works

    02/10/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This group exhibit features works spanning multiple genres that are small in scale but big in ide...

  • Annual Lindy Diversion

    02/10/2017
    05:30PM — 03:00AM

    Internationally acclaimed instructors, performers and musicians come to Denver from across the gl...

  • StageDoor Theatre presents SOMETHING'S AFOOT

    02/10/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Adult Company enthusiastically presents this musical spoof on the classic Agatha Christie mur...

  • Miners Alley Playhouse - HIR

    02/10/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    Miners Alley presents the Regional Premiere of "HIR" - By Taylor Mac - Directed by Josh Hartwell ...

  • Evergreen Players 2017 Season

    02/10/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    Evergreen Players proudly announces its 2017 season at Center Stage in Evergreen. Beginning with...

  • The Edge Theater Company presents Burn This

    02/10/2017
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Anna and Larry have just returned from the funeral of their best friend and roommate, Robbie. Ann...

  • Gallery 1261 Presents Small Works

    02/11/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This group exhibit features works spanning multiple genres that are small in scale but big in ide...

  • Miners Alley Children's Theatre - Robin Hood

    02/11/2017
    01:00PM — 02:15PM

    The story may be centuries old, but this adventure is fresh and new! Help Robin and his Merry Me...

  • BAUBLES AND BREWS

    02/11/2017
    02:00PM — 04:30PM

    Shadow Mountain Gallery and Revival Brews in downtown Evergreen are pleased to provide this uniqu...

  • Annual Lindy Diversion

    02/11/2017
    05:30PM — 03:00AM

    Internationally acclaimed instructors, performers and musicians come to Denver from across the gl...

  • StageDoor Theatre presents SOMETHING'S AFOOT

    02/11/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Adult Company enthusiastically presents this musical spoof on the classic Agatha Christie mur...

  • Miners Alley Playhouse - HIR

    02/11/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    Miners Alley presents the Regional Premiere of "HIR" - By Taylor Mac - Directed by Josh Hartwell ...

  • Evergreen Players 2017 Season

    02/11/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    Evergreen Players proudly announces its 2017 season at Center Stage in Evergreen. Beginning with...

  • The Edge Theater Company presents Burn This

    02/11/2017
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Anna and Larry have just returned from the funeral of their best friend and roommate, Robbie. Ann...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Miners Alley Playhouse - HIR

    02/05/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    Miners Alley presents the Regional Premiere of "HIR" - By Taylor Mac - Directed by Josh Hartwell ...

  • Evergreen Players 2017 Season

    02/05/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    Evergreen Players proudly announces its 2017 season at Center Stage in Evergreen. Beginning with...

  • The Edge Theater Company presents Burn This

    02/05/2017
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Anna and Larry have just returned from the funeral of their best friend and roommate, Robbie. Ann...

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    02/06/2017
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    02/07/2017
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Gallery 1261 Presents Small Works

    02/07/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This group exhibit features works spanning multiple genres that are small in scale but big in ide...

  • Gallery 1261 Presents Small Works

    02/08/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This group exhibit features works spanning multiple genres that are small in scale but big in ide...

  • The Art of Compassion

    02/08/2017
    06:30PM — 09:00PM

    FUNDAMENTALS 5 Wednesdays, Beginning Feb. 8 Grounded in nonviolence as by Martin Luther King &...

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    02/09/2017
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Gallery 1261 Presents Small Works

    02/09/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This group exhibit features works spanning multiple genres that are small in scale but big in ide...

  • FINANCIAL PEACE UNIVERSITY

    02/09/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Ascent Church of Evergreen will be hosting Dave Ramsey's "Financial Peace University" on Thursday...

  • NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

    02/09/2017
    07:30PM — 08:30PM

    Drug problem? NA can help! Join us Thursdays from 7:30-8:30 pm at Ascent Church, located at 298...

  • The Monthly Naturalist

    02/10/2017
    08:30AM — 11:30AM

    Join our monthly hike with a naturalist to learn about the unique habitats, birds, and other roam...

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    02/10/2017
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Gallery 1261 Presents Small Works

    02/10/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This group exhibit features works spanning multiple genres that are small in scale but big in ide...

  • Annual Lindy Diversion

    02/10/2017
    05:30PM — 03:00AM

    Internationally acclaimed instructors, performers and musicians come to Denver from across the gl...

  • StageDoor Theatre presents SOMETHING'S AFOOT

    02/10/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Adult Company enthusiastically presents this musical spoof on the classic Agatha Christie mur...

  • Miners Alley Playhouse - HIR

    02/10/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    Miners Alley presents the Regional Premiere of "HIR" - By Taylor Mac - Directed by Josh Hartwell ...

  • Evergreen Players 2017 Season

    02/10/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    Evergreen Players proudly announces its 2017 season at Center Stage in Evergreen. Beginning with...

  • The Edge Theater Company presents Burn This

    02/10/2017
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Anna and Larry have just returned from the funeral of their best friend and roommate, Robbie. Ann...

  • Gallery 1261 Presents Small Works

    02/11/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This group exhibit features works spanning multiple genres that are small in scale but big in ide...

  • Miners Alley Children's Theatre - Robin Hood

    02/11/2017
    01:00PM — 02:15PM

    The story may be centuries old, but this adventure is fresh and new! Help Robin and his Merry Me...

  • BAUBLES AND BREWS

    02/11/2017
    02:00PM — 04:30PM

    Shadow Mountain Gallery and Revival Brews in downtown Evergreen are pleased to provide this uniqu...

  • Annual Lindy Diversion

    02/11/2017
    05:30PM — 03:00AM

    Internationally acclaimed instructors, performers and musicians come to Denver from across the gl...

  • StageDoor Theatre presents SOMETHING'S AFOOT

    02/11/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Adult Company enthusiastically presents this musical spoof on the classic Agatha Christie mur...

  • Miners Alley Playhouse - HIR

    02/11/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    Miners Alley presents the Regional Premiere of "HIR" - By Taylor Mac - Directed by Josh Hartwell ...

  • Evergreen Players 2017 Season

    02/11/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    Evergreen Players proudly announces its 2017 season at Center Stage in Evergreen. Beginning with...

  • The Edge Theater Company presents Burn This

    02/11/2017
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Anna and Larry have just returned from the funeral of their best friend and roommate, Robbie. Ann...

  • Stories on Stage - Legal Fictions

    02/12/2017
    01:30PM — 08:30PM

    Stories on Stage has renowned actors bring stories to life by combining literature with theater. ...

  • StageDoor Theatre presents SOMETHING'S AFOOT

    02/12/2017
    02:00PM — 04:00PM

    The Adult Company enthusiastically presents this musical spoof on the classic Agatha Christie mur...

  • Miners Alley Playhouse - HIR

    02/12/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    Miners Alley presents the Regional Premiere of "HIR" - By Taylor Mac - Directed by Josh Hartwell ...

  • Evergreen Players 2017 Season

    02/12/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    Evergreen Players proudly announces its 2017 season at Center Stage in Evergreen. Beginning with...

  • The Edge Theater Company presents Burn This

    02/12/2017
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Anna and Larry have just returned from the funeral of their best friend and roommate, Robbie. Ann...

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    02/13/2017
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    02/14/2017
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Gallery 1261 Presents Small Works

    02/14/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This group exhibit features works spanning multiple genres that are small in scale but big in ide...

  • EVERGREEN MOPS

    02/15/2017
    09:00AM — 11:30AM

    Moms with babies in the womb through kids of kindergarten age are invited for this time of releva...

  • Gallery 1261 Presents Small Works

    02/15/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This group exhibit features works spanning multiple genres that are small in scale but big in ide...

  • The Art of Compassion

    02/15/2017
    06:30PM — 09:00PM

    FUNDAMENTALS 5 Wednesdays, Beginning Feb. 8 Grounded in nonviolence as by Martin Luther King &...

Add Your Event View More
Click to view the entire 285 Chambers Directory
Click to view the entire 2014 Health & Wellness Directory

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Mountain Connection