Mountain Connection

A few golden leaves have appeared on my “Ghost Bush.” I don’t know official name of my “Ghost Bush,” but, in late summer, light dances as the leaves shimmer in the breeze. In addition to the Ghost Bush for entertainment, I have now spotted what appears to be a vintage truck. The vehicle struts its stuff most mornings on Shadow Mountain Drive. The photo below is not of the vintage vehicle I see most morning. It's just a photo off the internet that look a lot like the vehicle I love to see driving Shadow Mountain Drive most mornings.