Skip to main content

Mountain Connection

Step away from your Smart Phone!

01/05/2016 12:13, Published by Jacqueline, Categories: Advice, Health+Wellness, Today

Tips to unplug to feel happier and calmer...

As I write, I’m sitting in front of a computer with two email accounts open, three social media tabs open, headphones in, listening to music and – of course – my smart phone readily available next to me. Sound familiar? 

Being at everyone’s beck and call or being aware of everyone else’s life can take a toll on your happiness. People are beginning to see and feel the negative effects of always being connected. Here are some reasons to unplug

Reconnect with the little things around you – In real life! Constantly looking down at a screen means missing out on what’s going on in front of you. Next time you’re walking to a store or sitting in a waiting room, put your phone away. You may be surprised to realize how wonderful the world really is.

#1: Establish boundaries.

Many people believe that monitoring work emails, even at home, makes you more productive, but the opposite may be true. Unplugging after work allows the brain to relax and recover from a busy day. 

#2: Be present for loved ones.

It may be easy to think staying connected helps stay in touch with people, but in fact, the opposite is true. With faces constantly looking down, we are missing out on connecting to our loved ones right in front of us. While my two-year old cries “look, momma, look!” to show me how she jumps, do I really need to be checking Instagram? Wouldn’t it be better (for both of us), if I was actually paying attention and was playing with her? Isn’t that what makes me happy?

Changing these behaviors can help us be better friends and family members by truly being there for our loved ones and be better employees.

#3: Turn your phone off at a certain time every night.

Ideally your should turn your phone off at least an hour before you go to sleep. Or put it in airplane mode if you need the alarm in the morning. 

#2. Take off intrusive and time-wasting apps on your phone (looking at you, facebook). If that’s too much, turn off the push notifications in your settings.

#3. Leave your phone at home when you go to dinner or lunch with friends.

 (Sounds scary, right? I tried it; it’s actually pretty great.)

#4. Read something tangible. Pick up a real book with real pages instead of opting for the on-screen version.

Unplugging can bring improvements to your mental health. 

It can make you more focused, calmer and even happier. 

Shannon Gwash is the marketing manager for Jefferson Center for Mental Health. She is also a Certified Mayo Clinic Wellness Coach and can be reached at shannong@jcmh.org.

Tips to unplug from your smart phone Turn cellphone off Reconnect to real life Establish boundaries

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/24/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • A Hudson Christmas

    12/24/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    With dazzling displays of sight and sound, the outdoor walking path winds through Hudson Gardens ...

  • A View From the Bridge

    12/24/2016
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Focuses on the strengths and imperfections of the domestic world of middle-class individuals. Tak...

  • A Hudson Christmas

    12/25/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    With dazzling displays of sight and sound, the outdoor walking path winds through Hudson Gardens ...

  • ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

    12/25/2016
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and ho...

  • A View From the Bridge

    12/25/2016
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Focuses on the strengths and imperfections of the domestic world of middle-class individuals. Tak...

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    12/27/2016
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Elk Run Ministry

    12/27/2016
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 10:30 am, volunteers from Ascent provide an outreach pr...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/27/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/28/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • Men's Revival Night

    12/28/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    On the 4th Wednesday of each month, the guys from Ascent Church would like to invite guys in our ...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    12/22/2016
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/22/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • Alcoholics Anonymous

    12/22/2016
    12:00PM — 01:00PM

    Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and ho...

  • COMING TO STAGEDOOR THEATRE - A CHRISTMAS STORY

    12/22/2016
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    StageDoor Theatre presents A CHRISTMAS MEMORY Directed by Jay Louden Bring the whole family for...

  • NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

    12/22/2016
    07:30PM — 08:30PM

    Drug problem? NA can help! Join us Thursdays from 7:30-8:30 pm at Ascent Church, located at 298...

  • Miners Alley Playhouse - A Christmas Carol

    12/22/2016
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    This fast-paced adaption uses only five actors to bring Dickens’ most beloved characters to life....

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    12/23/2016
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/23/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • A Hudson Christmas

    12/23/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    With dazzling displays of sight and sound, the outdoor walking path winds through Hudson Gardens ...

  • COMING TO STAGEDOOR THEATRE - A CHRISTMAS STORY

    12/23/2016
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    StageDoor Theatre presents A CHRISTMAS MEMORY Directed by Jay Louden Bring the whole family for...

  • Miners Alley Playhouse - A Christmas Carol

    12/23/2016
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    This fast-paced adaption uses only five actors to bring Dickens’ most beloved characters to life....

  • A View From the Bridge

    12/23/2016
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Focuses on the strengths and imperfections of the domestic world of middle-class individuals. Tak...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/24/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • A Hudson Christmas

    12/24/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    With dazzling displays of sight and sound, the outdoor walking path winds through Hudson Gardens ...

  • A View From the Bridge

    12/24/2016
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Focuses on the strengths and imperfections of the domestic world of middle-class individuals. Tak...

  • A Hudson Christmas

    12/25/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    With dazzling displays of sight and sound, the outdoor walking path winds through Hudson Gardens ...

  • ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

    12/25/2016
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and ho...

  • A View From the Bridge

    12/25/2016
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Focuses on the strengths and imperfections of the domestic world of middle-class individuals. Tak...

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    12/26/2016
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    12/27/2016
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Elk Run Ministry

    12/27/2016
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 10:30 am, volunteers from Ascent provide an outreach pr...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/27/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/28/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • Men's Revival Night

    12/28/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    On the 4th Wednesday of each month, the guys from Ascent Church would like to invite guys in our ...

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    12/29/2016
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/29/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • Alcoholics Anonymous

    12/29/2016
    12:00PM — 01:00PM

    Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and ho...

  • NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

    12/29/2016
    07:30PM — 08:30PM

    Drug problem? NA can help! Join us Thursdays from 7:30-8:30 pm at Ascent Church, located at 298...

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    12/30/2016
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/30/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • A Hudson Christmas

    12/30/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    With dazzling displays of sight and sound, the outdoor walking path winds through Hudson Gardens ...

  • A View From the Bridge

    12/30/2016
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Focuses on the strengths and imperfections of the domestic world of middle-class individuals. Tak...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/31/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • A Hudson Christmas

    12/31/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    With dazzling displays of sight and sound, the outdoor walking path winds through Hudson Gardens ...

  • A View From the Bridge

    12/31/2016
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Focuses on the strengths and imperfections of the domestic world of middle-class individuals. Tak...

  • ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

    01/01/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and ho...

Add Your Event View More
Click to view the entire 285 Chambers Directory
Click to view the entire 2014 Health & Wellness Directory

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Mountain Connection