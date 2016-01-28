Skip to main content

Mountain Connection

Did you know that chimney sweeps are lucky?

01/28/2016 10:54, Published by Jacqueline, Categories: Advice, Health+Wellness, Today Health And Fitness

Pictured above: Jake and his grandson

by Jake T Johnson, NFI/CSIA/FIRE

Feeling Lucky?

For nearly a thousand years chimney sweeps have bestowed luck with a kiss or a handshake. 

The tradition of the lucky sweep has been around for nearly as long as the invention of the chimney itself. 

Since chimney and fireplaces require annual maintenance to ensure they are safe to use the chimney sweep has always been a necessary profession, and a lucky one at that!  In fact, sweeps’ luck is so coveted that they have been honored guests at countless weddings, including that of Queen Elizabeth. The following stories help explain how this tradition and love for the chimney sweep began.

In 1066 King William of Britain is said to have been rescued by a chimney sweep. A runaway carriage nearly struck the king before a chimney sweep pushed him out of its path. King William was so grateful that he declared all chimney sweeps to be lucky and permitted them to wear top hats, generally worn by the upper class and distinguished men. 

The King was convinced that the sweep had brought him luck and invited him to his daughter’s wedding. From that day forward, chimney sweeps have been recognized as a sign of good luck and are often invited to weddings to bestow good fortune.

Later yet, in the mid 1700s, King George II was riding his horse in a procession down a busy London street.  Out of nowhere a dog appeared and began to growl at the king.  His horse became frantic with fear, and started to jump and buck.  

The King lost his grip on the reins, and was struggling to maintain his balance.  Amongst the surrounding crowd a chimney sweep emerged as the only man courageous enough to come forward and help the king. The sweep grabbed the reins and calmed the animal.  

This act saved the King’s life and as a gesture of gratitude to the sweep, King George II declared all chimney sweeps were signs of future success and should be treated with respect.  

Another legend is told of the falling chimney sweep. In this undated tale a chimney sweep falls from the roof he was working on and luckily gets his foot caught on the gutter. As the chimney sweep dangled from the roof a young woman from inside came to his aid. Feeling determined, she pulled him through the window and fell in love at first glance. 

Although the young woman was engaged to be married she broke the engagement off and married the chimney sweep instead. This tale further encourages the tradition of luck and bringing of good fortune from chimney sweeps.

Today, sweeps provide much more than a lucky hand shake. With extensive training in the anatomy and chemistry of a chimney structure, a chimney sweep helps keep your family warm, but more importantly, safe. 

Sophisticated tools allow modern sweeps to inspect the interior of the chimney flue to view cracks, leaks or blockages from debris that prevent proper venting of toxic fumes. Not only this, but by having the chimney swept they help prevent heavy creosote buildup and decrease the likelihood of a chimney fire. 

The Chimney Safety Institute of America and the National Fire Protection Association, advocate having each chimney structure inspected annually. This inspection ensures that the chimney system is fire worthy and safe to use.  Without having your chimney inspected by a certified chimney sweep, you are surely relying on luck.

Sweeps Luck, Jake.

Jake Johnson is the owner of Mountain Man Fireplace and Chimney located at 7001 Highway 73, Evergreen, CO 80439. Call 303-974-4635 or visit safety.MtnHP.com.

Pictured above with his grandson.


