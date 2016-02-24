Just Get Started!

Skip to main content

02/24/2016 13:10, Published by Jacqueline, Categories: Advice, Health+Wellness, Today Health And Fitness

by Dave Brown, NSCA Certifed Personal Trainer

Sometimes the hardest thing to do is actually making the decision to start something and then taking action. 

This winter, I’ve had many opportunities to push myself to make the decision and secondly take action. I’m a trail runner and run in all seasons. This winter, I’ve run more outside and in snow than any previous year. 

On mornings when it’s as low as 8° outside it can be tough to get out of a warm bed, put on running gear and head outside. The decision can be tough and taking action can be even tougher. I know when I first walk outside the cold will sting. I can say without hesitation that every run I’ve done in the cold and snow has been more than worth it. Running in the cold is actually incredibly refreshing and invigorating.

No matter what you’re looking to do, it begins with a concrete decision to start. It could be something as small as not missing a run, as in my case. It could be something life-changing like starting a weight-loss program, deciding to watch less TV to have more family time, or deciding this is the year to hike your first 14er. 

There is no perfect time to start something. There will always be obstacles to success that we’ll need to plan around. It’s called Life! Personally, I think when times are crazy it’s the best time to get started. If you can start a fitness program, be consistent and learn how to navigate the rough waters of life when things are crazy, imagine how you’ll do when things settle down. 

By making the decision to get started, you are making the decision to put yourself first in one area of your life. For some, this will feel uncomfortable because they’ve always put their needs last. The interesting part of making a decision to get fit and healthier is that it helps to drive all other aspects of life. You’ll have more energy and a freer mind. One of the coolest things about what Deb & I do is watching clients progress through their journey to better health. Seeing someone start with a low fitness level and then through training, develop the strength and confidence to take on their first 5k or another milestone event is amazing.

Now is the time to make the decision to Just Get Started! Not next month, not next year. The decision to start is the toughest part of the journey toward a healthier you. Once you make that decision, it gets easier with each passing day. Here’s the creed Peter Twist, one of the top fitness presenters, who recently battled Stage 4 Nasopharyngeal cancer lives by; “Life is short…LIVE EVERY DAY.  Today I will GIVE everything I have, what I keep inside I will lose forever.”  Powerful words to live by.

Call us to get a personalized fitness plan designed around your goals and abilities. We are located in the heart of Aspen Park on the 285 frontage road. Give Dave or Deb a call for more information about our Personal Training and Coaching services at 303-816-1426.
fitness.com.

