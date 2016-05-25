Skip to main content

Nature center: wildflowers, hikes & crafts

05/25/2016

by Margo Hamilton

Lookout Mountain Nature Center and Preserve is a befitting beneficiary for the June issue as it inspires thoughts of warm summer days and embracing outdoors activities.

The center has a full slate of programs for the summer including the popular Wildflower Festival on June 12.  Purchase native plants and enjoy a wildflower hike around the Forest Loop and the Meadow Loop that is free of bikes, dogs and horses.  

Crafts and activity stations will be offered for the smaller kids and everyone will enjoy the center’s dynamic displays, presentations and discussions.

New exhibits entice you to return time and again to the center with visiting family and friends, and there’s no need to reserve your spot at the center’s covered picnic tables.  

As you dine, drink and soak in the 360-degree views, including in an array of colorful wildflowers, you will be thankful for the bounty of rain that cultivated a kaleidoscope of floral and plant color.

Tim Sandmark, the center’s director and Jefferson County Open Space education supervisor, explained, “The center’s staff and volunteer naturalists interact with our guests as they tour the flora and fauna of the foothills ecosystem.  

“Our hands-on play and observation rooms allow kids of all ages the opportunity to learn and explore through a variety of displays and exhibits.  

“After touring the gorgeous Nature Center facility, take a hike on our trails to enjoy panoramic views of the Denver metro area.”

Lookout Mountain Nature Center also provides programs that cover an array of topics from flowers to astronomy and wildlife to historic features.  

The center also creates programs that meet the state’s education standards that are presented to pre-kindergarteners to adults.

Windy Saddle Park and Apex Park border Lookout Mountain Nature Center and Preserve that allows you to connect with an expansive offering of beautiful trails and scenery. 

If you’d rather take in the beauty by car, you can jump on the Lariat Trail that offers a five-mile drive through Golden and ascends Lookout Mountain offering a stop at Buffalo Bill’s Museum and Grave. 

This is a historic drive that was created in 1915 to give locals and tourists alike the opportunity to take their newly acquired motorcars up the sharp curves and winding roads to take in the spectacular views.

The center extends its weekend hours from 9 am to 5 pm and 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Friday during the summer.  

Visit their web site at http://jeffco.us/open-space/parks/lookout-mountain-nature-center/ or simply Google Lookout Mountain Nature Center to download their programs.

