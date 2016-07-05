Skip to main content

Black Hat in Kittredge voted #1 steak house

07/05/2016 15:35, Published by Jacqueline, Categories: Home+Garden, Today

Restaurants all over the world are ranked based on the diners’ experiences. 

The announcement said: “With a great location, fabulous menu, loyal and happy patrons, and with a gentleman cowboy at the head of it all, how could the Black Hat Cattle Co. be anything but a grand success? the awarder asked. Congratulations, Dave Rodriguez! 

“The restaurant has become an area favorite among Denver residents and also for others coming from out of town. 

“Rodriguez has been a restaurant owner and resident of Evergreen for 35 years. He thinks of both Colorado and Montana as his home. 

“Raising his two daughters, Sara Rodriguez-Sherwood and Dannee Rodriguez in Eureka, Montana he still keeps it close to his heart and brings his Montana roots into the restaurant with the design, music and the beef. 

“The Black Hat Cattle Co. is the place to go if you’re in the mood for a dining experience that goes beyond its great food. Their western decor beckons you with music, laughter, conversation & warm hospitality—hang your hat and stay awhile! 

“If you love 100% natural premium cuts of beef, this steakhouse is the place for you. Their steaks are aged a minimum of 21 days & hand cut daily to maximize flavor & tenderness. They season their steaks with only salt & pepper and grill them at a searing 1800 degrees so you can taste the difference in the all-natural beef. 

“If you don’t like beef, this is the place for you, too, with a diverse menu including St Louis Style Ribs; chicken dishes and a variety of tempting fresh fish & seafood entrees. 

“They go beyond the obvious quality of food & drink— they embrace the welcoming spirit of the West,” the announcment sates.

 “I am proud of my restaurant, staff and all of the hard work and dedication it takes to be successful in this industry,” Rodriguez said.

 “What makes me most happy is when the room has a good buzz—there is laughter and diners are enjoying their food Rodriquez said.

In addition to the #1 steakkhouse ranking, it also was listed in the Top 10 in the following categories on OpenTable.com: Steakhouse Best Food, Best Overall, Special Occasion and Best Value. 

Visit them online at www.blackhatcattleco.com or call 303-670-0941


