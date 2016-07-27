Skip to main content

Mountain Connection

People Comforters: quilts for victims

07/27/2016 09:44, Published by Jacqueline, Categories: Home+Garden, Health+Wellness, Today

by Margo Hamilton

The Schneider family’s ranching heritage dates back to 1883, and the family is as perpetual to the community as asphalt is to roads.  

In 1990, one of their beloved ancestors, relic rancher Minnie Crosson Schneider, united five friends and contributed $250 toward her heartfelt idea: she wanted to sew quilts that Jefferson County’s law enforcement officers and victim assistance staff could provide to people whose lives were traumatized and comfort, security and wellbeing were absent.  

The moniker became People Comforters, and for 36 years Minnie’s mission has helped thousands of people from infants to those frail with age who have endured loss, hardship and abuse.

Quilter Juel Decicco cites a few of the situations where People Comforters have helped victims snuggle into solace. “Our quilts have been given to rape victims, families who have lost their homes to fires, children removed from their home due to abuse issues, and family members who have lost loved ones due to horrific crime. It’s comforting for both the police and victim advocates to comfort children and adults who have experienced a catastrophic casualty with a comforting quilt.  We have provided numerous quilts to families who lost their homes due to fires, and the quilts are perhaps the first items they receive after losing everything. When a member of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department dies in duty, we donate quilts to their family members.  We also create layettes and baby blankets for Denver’s Gabriel House, which is an outreach ministry of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Denver who are committed to helping pregnant women and families with young children in need.”

People Comforters understands the horror women experience when forced to escape their homes to seek shelter in safe houses due to ongoing physical and sexual abuse. Quite often victimized women leave with only the clothes on their backs and children in tow.

Shelters provide fresh beds, baths and linens, but not personal toiletries. People Comforters gives these women and their children toiletry bags complete with toothpaste, toothbrushes, wash clothes, mouthwash, soaps, shampoos, conditioners and a number of other personal items to meet the needs that are often overlooked.

Sewing has become as antiquated as rabbit-ears antennas, and an abundance of fabrics and sewing notions disappeared with Evergreen Drug Store. Obviously, People Comforters is in constant need of these items, and they receive grant money through the Victim Assistance and Law Enforcement (VALE) fund, which is a funding mechanism that generates funds in each of Colorado’s twenty-two judicial districts. Juel explains, “VALE allows us enough funding to purchase fabric and sewing notions, but nothing more.  We are in constant need of charitable contributions, and nothing is wasted.  Nothing.”

People Comforters sews approximately 360 quilts a year, and  welcomes volunteers ranging from sewing or quilting fanatics to those who don’t know the difference between a bobbin and a basting stitch.  “We love to teach people how to make quilts and also love seasoned quilters to join us. 

For those who don’t have the time to join us at our location to sew, we provide prepackaged quilting materials so they can sew from home at a time convenient for them,” declares Juel. If you’re looking for something to do that’s meaningful, donate your money and your time to this beloved community nonprofit.  

For more information, call Juel at 303-670-1274.

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/24/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • A Hudson Christmas

    12/24/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    With dazzling displays of sight and sound, the outdoor walking path winds through Hudson Gardens ...

  • A View From the Bridge

    12/24/2016
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Focuses on the strengths and imperfections of the domestic world of middle-class individuals. Tak...

  • A Hudson Christmas

    12/25/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    With dazzling displays of sight and sound, the outdoor walking path winds through Hudson Gardens ...

  • ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

    12/25/2016
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and ho...

  • A View From the Bridge

    12/25/2016
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Focuses on the strengths and imperfections of the domestic world of middle-class individuals. Tak...

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    12/27/2016
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Elk Run Ministry

    12/27/2016
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 10:30 am, volunteers from Ascent provide an outreach pr...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/27/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/28/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • Men's Revival Night

    12/28/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    On the 4th Wednesday of each month, the guys from Ascent Church would like to invite guys in our ...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    12/22/2016
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/22/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • Alcoholics Anonymous

    12/22/2016
    12:00PM — 01:00PM

    Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and ho...

  • COMING TO STAGEDOOR THEATRE - A CHRISTMAS STORY

    12/22/2016
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    StageDoor Theatre presents A CHRISTMAS MEMORY Directed by Jay Louden Bring the whole family for...

  • NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

    12/22/2016
    07:30PM — 08:30PM

    Drug problem? NA can help! Join us Thursdays from 7:30-8:30 pm at Ascent Church, located at 298...

  • Miners Alley Playhouse - A Christmas Carol

    12/22/2016
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    This fast-paced adaption uses only five actors to bring Dickens’ most beloved characters to life....

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    12/23/2016
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/23/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • A Hudson Christmas

    12/23/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    With dazzling displays of sight and sound, the outdoor walking path winds through Hudson Gardens ...

  • COMING TO STAGEDOOR THEATRE - A CHRISTMAS STORY

    12/23/2016
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    StageDoor Theatre presents A CHRISTMAS MEMORY Directed by Jay Louden Bring the whole family for...

  • Miners Alley Playhouse - A Christmas Carol

    12/23/2016
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    This fast-paced adaption uses only five actors to bring Dickens’ most beloved characters to life....

  • A View From the Bridge

    12/23/2016
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Focuses on the strengths and imperfections of the domestic world of middle-class individuals. Tak...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/24/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • A Hudson Christmas

    12/24/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    With dazzling displays of sight and sound, the outdoor walking path winds through Hudson Gardens ...

  • A View From the Bridge

    12/24/2016
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Focuses on the strengths and imperfections of the domestic world of middle-class individuals. Tak...

  • A Hudson Christmas

    12/25/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    With dazzling displays of sight and sound, the outdoor walking path winds through Hudson Gardens ...

  • ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

    12/25/2016
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and ho...

  • A View From the Bridge

    12/25/2016
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Focuses on the strengths and imperfections of the domestic world of middle-class individuals. Tak...

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    12/26/2016
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    12/27/2016
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Elk Run Ministry

    12/27/2016
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 10:30 am, volunteers from Ascent provide an outreach pr...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/27/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/28/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • Men's Revival Night

    12/28/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    On the 4th Wednesday of each month, the guys from Ascent Church would like to invite guys in our ...

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    12/29/2016
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/29/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • Alcoholics Anonymous

    12/29/2016
    12:00PM — 01:00PM

    Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and ho...

  • NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS

    12/29/2016
    07:30PM — 08:30PM

    Drug problem? NA can help! Join us Thursdays from 7:30-8:30 pm at Ascent Church, located at 298...

  • Food Stamp (SNAP) Enrollment Assistance

    12/30/2016
    09:30AM — 04:00PM

    Will your child receive free or reduced lunches this year? You may qualify for SNAP benefits ...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/30/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • A Hudson Christmas

    12/30/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    With dazzling displays of sight and sound, the outdoor walking path winds through Hudson Gardens ...

  • A View From the Bridge

    12/30/2016
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Focuses on the strengths and imperfections of the domestic world of middle-class individuals. Tak...

  • Three Person Exhibition at Gallery 1261

    12/31/2016
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    This dynamic exhibition features the works of Greg Gandy, Jeremy Mann, and Timothy P Wilson whose...

  • A Hudson Christmas

    12/31/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    With dazzling displays of sight and sound, the outdoor walking path winds through Hudson Gardens ...

  • A View From the Bridge

    12/31/2016
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Focuses on the strengths and imperfections of the domestic world of middle-class individuals. Tak...

  • ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

    01/01/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and ho...

Add Your Event View More
Click to view the entire 285 Chambers Directory
Click to view the entire 2014 Health & Wellness Directory

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Mountain Connection