Bill Coors at 100 warns stress can 'kill'



09/29/2016

by Jacqueline B. Scott

Mountain Connection owner/publisher

It had been a long time since I had an opportunity to sit down with Bill Coors to catch up on old times.

When I was publisher of the historic Golden Transcript in Golden, he and I met several times to chat so that I could report any updates about Coors’ activities for the readers of the Golden newspaper. But that was many years ago.

So when Margo Hamilton—Mountain Connection’s beneficiary coordinator, among many other community activities—offered me the opportunity to meet with Bill Coors to chat about Bill’s new book and documentary, “Bill Coors; The Will to Live,” I jumped at the opportunity.

Bill was candid in our face-to-face conversation, bluntly claiming, “Stress can be a killer.” The biography is about Bill’s incredible life, including how he overcame stress.

The book is being transitioned into a documentary of the same name that will premier nationally on Colorado Public Broadcasting Television in mid-November.

Part of the family history of early 1960 is that Bill’s brother, Adolph III, was kidnapped and murdered in Morrison, Colo. His oldest daughter, Geraldine, committed suicide Aug. 5, 1983, at the age of 40 suffering from depression.

Bill Coors has certainly experienced tragedy in his life.

But, I can report that he remains the consumate gentlemen at age 100. He is still thinking of ways that all people can strive to remain strong and healthy, as he did when he opened the Coors Wellness Center in 1981.

“Stress took me to Mayo Clinic in the early 1960s and they were unable to diagonose my medical malady,” Bill said. “I had one symptom that baffled Mayo physicians—I had lost the will to live,” he explained.

So he turned his back on traditional medical treatments and medications to become a pioneer in holistic health, and takes every opportunity to urge people to take stress seriously—he believes it can be a killer.

Bill Coors was born in Colorado on August 11, 1916, the son of Adolph Coors II and Alice Kistler May (1885-1970), and the brother of Adolph Coors III (1916-60) and Joseph Coors Sr. (1917-2003). Bill Coors earned a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University in 1938, and a master’s degree in chemical engineering in 1939.

Look for Margo Hamilton’s and Bill’s book, “Bill Coors; The Will To Live,” which is expected to be released in 2017.

As the grandson of Adolph Coors and born in 1916, Bill is the last living member of the Coors family who has memories of his grandfather as well as the era prohibition.

After obtaining his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Princeton University in 1939, he briefly considered going to work for DuPont, but declined and stepped up to his post within the family business. He maintained the helm until he retired in 1983, at the age of 87 and remains active in his post as chief technical advisor.

Bill has handled a glut of change and challenges throughout his illustrious career, that have not gone unnoticed by the media or public at large.

In their book entitled, “Bill Coors: The Will to Live,” no stone is unturned in the telling of Bill’s encounters both professionally and personally, including Bill’s inception of the recyclable two-piece aluminum can and aluminum recycling that changed both the beverage industry and the environment.

Also revealed are never before told stories regarding the era of strikes and boycotts, the suicides of his grandfather and daughter Missy, as well as his battle with stress that robbed him of the will to live.

Bill took his health into his own hands when Mayo clinic was unable to diagnose his medical malady in 1961, and is now touted as an early pioneer of holistic health.

Colorado PBT heard about this project through Fourth Wall Productions, and Bill and Margo are working as executive producers with Travis Bockenstedt of Fourth Wall to create a documentary that will premier in on Colorado Public Broadcasting Television, prior to being released nationally.



Photo of Bill Coors, Library of Congress Collection by Carol M. Highsmith's America.



